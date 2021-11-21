Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.08 and last traded at 5.14, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.26.

Several brokerages have commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Get Spire Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.73.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.