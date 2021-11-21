Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 283,507 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $15,551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

