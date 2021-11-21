Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

