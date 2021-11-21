Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $263.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

