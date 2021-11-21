a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.