a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
