Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 334,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

