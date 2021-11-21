Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Increases By 47.9%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Nexans has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

