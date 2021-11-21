Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 15.4%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 153,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 587,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

