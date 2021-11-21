Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 927.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

