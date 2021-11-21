Berenberg Bank Raises Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 190

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday.

THS stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of £351.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

