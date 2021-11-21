Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £98.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,919.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,105.14. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

