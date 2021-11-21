PetroTal’s (PTAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.
Shares of PetroTal stock opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £179.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.60. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34).
PetroTal Company Profile
