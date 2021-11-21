PetroTal’s (PTAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Shares of PetroTal stock opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £179.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.60. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

