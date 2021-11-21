Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rises By 49.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.26. Secom has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

