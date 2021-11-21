Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$93.15 and a 1 year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

