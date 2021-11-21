Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

