EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (ELCPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELCPF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

