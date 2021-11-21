High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

