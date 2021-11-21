Scotiabank Downgrades Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.07.

GDDFF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

