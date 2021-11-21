Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $53.99. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 19,268 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.