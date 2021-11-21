Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.89.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.07 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

