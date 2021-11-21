Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.42.

AFL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Aflac has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

