QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

