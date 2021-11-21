Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $90.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective boosted by Westpark Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.89.

NYSE CALX opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Calix has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

