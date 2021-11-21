QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

