Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of RLMD opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

