A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.24. 4,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 797,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,904,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,223,585 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.