Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 3.08 and last traded at 3.01. Approximately 27,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,118,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.83.

BODY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.36.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.