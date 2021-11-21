Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 122,421 shares.The stock last traded at $135.71 and had previously closed at $136.95.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

