Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,236 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $32.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

