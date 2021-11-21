Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Decreases By 25.5%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

AEHR opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock valued at $17,662,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

