InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $68.04

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.04, but opened at $65.46. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,317,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $5,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

