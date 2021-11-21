Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 32.5%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 121,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.15 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 117.0% in the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 498,419 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional during the second quarter worth $71,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

