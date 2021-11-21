Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 21.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

