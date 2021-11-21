Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $80.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $55.02 on Friday. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

