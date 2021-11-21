Morgan Stanley Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $24.50

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

IIIV stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

