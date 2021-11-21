EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $206.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.