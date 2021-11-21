Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deere’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. It expects net income for fiscal 2021 to lie between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology and features will help making farming automated which will drive growth in the long haul. Higher material and labour costs will likely dent the company's results. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.25. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,401,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

