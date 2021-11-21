Financial Comparison: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UniCredit and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 6.18% 1.72% 0.14% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.31 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Victrex $339.29 million 7.92 $69.15 million N/A N/A

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 7 7 0 2.50 Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 20.54%. Victrex has a consensus price target of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Victrex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

UniCredit beats Victrex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

