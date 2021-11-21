Analyzing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -975.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 270.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 6.78 $2.13 million ($0.08) -61.00 Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.21 $66.12 million $0.34 53.80

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.61% 1.88% Physicians Realty Trust 16.48% 2.72% 1.70%

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

