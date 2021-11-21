$135.70 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post sales of $135.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.65 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after buying an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.64 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

