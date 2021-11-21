$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HL opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
