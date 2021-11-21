Morgan Stanley Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $56.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

