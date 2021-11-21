Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

