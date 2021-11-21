Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.