BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $92.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

