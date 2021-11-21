Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

