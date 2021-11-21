Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.