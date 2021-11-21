Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $101,335,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

