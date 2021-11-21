Cheuvreux Upgrades Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to “Hold”

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Cheuvreux’s price target indicates a potential upside of 291.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Prada has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.