Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

